SD Rep. Johnson part of Problem Solvers Caucus advocating for relief funding

As the pandemic continues and many people struggle financially, some eyes may turn to Washington D.C. for help. South Dakota Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson is part of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a collection of lawmakers that is split down the middle politically.

“So much of Washington, D.C. is mired in partisan rancor, so there are 50 of us, 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans that try to work together on issues where we can find common ground,” Johnson said.

On Tuesday, the caucus described a framework that’s called a “March To Common Ground.” It seeks more than $1 trillion for testing, family and individual assistance, election support, state aid and more. Previously the House passed a relief bill called the HEROES Act, which has only been read in the Senate.

“What we need is something more targeted, and what we unveiled today at the Problem Solvers I think that gets a lot closer to the mark,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he’s looking for resolution.

“You get so much attention by screaming like your hair is on fire,” Johnson said. “That’s not why I came to Washington, D.C. I came here to actually solve problems. I mean, I believe in the meat and potato issues, I believe in the blocking and tackling that it takes to run a government, and for me, I want to be at a table with people who are willing to find common ground.”