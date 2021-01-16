SD Rep. Dusty Johnson details death threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There’s tension around the country as Washington, D.C. prepares for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, with the National Guard arriving in droves.
There are worries of violence. South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson has received death threats.
“The person who, you know, reached out to us, called our office, indicated that they prefer I be hung up in the street and that they wish I was dead. You know, there’s a lot of anger in the country right now. I would tell you, law enforcement has gone above and beyond to make sure that all members of Congress are safe. The Mitchell Police Department has been keeping a better eye on us, the U.S. Air Marshalls, which do not normally provide security to members of Congress, have been making sure that I’m safe in the airports and on the planes,” Rep. Dusty Johnson said.
Sunday on KELOLAND Weekend News we will have a lot more from Johnson about what Washington, D.C. looks like and his plans for Inauguration Day.