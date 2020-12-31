SD driver’s license written test to be available in Spanish on 1/1/21

Come Friday, South Dakota’s driver’s license written test is going to be available in the Spanish language. The driver’s license application as well as the study manual will be available in Spanish along with the written test.

“We have been fighting this fight behind the scenes for almost 10 years,” said Alex Ramirez, chair-elect of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. “And there is a lot of work to be done as far as translating information when it comes to housing and jobs and other things, but we are very happy that this is going to start happening this upcoming year.”

Alex Ramirez also testified in Pierre in support of Senate Bill 70, which is what brings these changes.

“This is only going to help people who are here legally, immigrants who just don’t have the language yet,” Ramirez said.

“Sometimes some of our immigrants, as we know in the Sioux Falls area, have driven without a license at times, but they need to get their kids to school, they need to get to work,” said Debra Owen, director of public policy with the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. “What this will do is empower them to be able to do that.”

Owen points out that mobility and the economy are tied together.

“It takes mobility, a car, mobility to get to work, to get your kids to school and grocery stores and all of those things,” Owen said. “We want them to be able to understand the rule of the road and then pass those exams.”

The skills part of the test still has to be in English.