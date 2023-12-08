SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley believes there are multiple people criminally responsible for the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks of Woonsocket who was last seen in 2013.

According to Jackley, a search last week northeast of Huron collected items that are now under analysis, and additional searches are set for next week. And while the attorney general wouldn’t go into specifics about exactly what was recovered, he does say the investigation is tightening its focus.

“We certainly have people of interest,” Jackley said. “I don’t want to go too far and say suspects. The information from the witnesses and the searches is certainly narrowing things, and at this time we are not ruling anyone out. We believe there was certainly more than one person involved and we are pursuing those individuals.”

Rachel’s husband Bradley Cyriacks told investigators she picked him up in Huron, where he was serving jail time for violating a restraining order against her. He has never been identified as a suspect in her disappearance.

Dan Santella: “The last person to see her was Bradley Cyriacks?”

“Yes, her husband,” Jackley said.

Santella: “Have investigators interviewed him recently?

“I can’t go into details on the interviews but certainly the person that last saw somebody missing is a person of interest that we want to glean and gain information from,” Jackley said.

The attorney general says investigators have ruled no one out. Jackley believes there will eventually come an answer to the question that has eluded authorities for a decade now: what happened to Rachel Cyriacks.

“I think we will reach a point where we will obtain enough evidence to seek justice and obtain justice,” Jackley said. “Whether or not that leads us to Rachel’s body will really be up to those that caused her death.”

Jackley says interviews with witnesses are ongoing.