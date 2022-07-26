It’s a quiet start to the day in much of KELOLAND, but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms have rumbled through the south central. Aberdeen has been mainly dry so far as of 7am.

We’ve seen a few storms near the Winner and Valentine area this morning producing some locally nice rain over .25″. There was even a lone storm late yesterday that produced over 2″ just west of Pierre. More storms are expected later today as a cold front pushes into southeastern KELOLAND.

The rain totals the past 24 hours have been mainly light East River, under two tenths of an inch. We hope a few more folks can get some better rain later today.

It certainly was cooler yesterday. 67 was the high in Brookings!

Looking ahead, there is a marginal risk of severe weather later today. This outlook does include the Sioux Falls area.

The animation below shows Futurecast rain with our projected dew point forecast. You can see the numbers rising into the mid and upper 60s in southeastern KELOLAND later today ahead of the cold front. This should provide the ingredients needed for scattered thunderstorms as shown with the red and yellow spots. Keep in mind these are scattered t-storms, but some of you may be fortunate enough to pick up a much-needed 1″ of rain with locally heavy downpours. There will be gap zones in between storms where rain totals will be much less.

We are projected to stay at or below normal with our temperatures through the rest of the week. Next week will flip back to hot weather as 90s and 100s return.

Highs today will be mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will switch to the NW faster for Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City behind the cold front.

Evening t-storm chances will depart the southeast, leaving behind partly cloudy skies overnight.

An isolated shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out tomorrow as temperatures stay in pleasant range in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The 7 day forecast shows highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s Thursday and Friday. Hotter weather looks likely by Sunday and Monday.