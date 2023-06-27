It’s a wet start to the day in the Yankton area. You can see the nice morning rain there near our LIVE Cam at the Lewis and Clark Marina. More thunderstorm chances will arrive later today.

You can see the progress of the thunderstorms across KELOLAND the past 6 hours. The rain is diminishing now, a trend that should continue through the early afternoon.

Rain totals in southwestern SD have been heavier again the past 24 hours. The strips of green show where over .50″ has fallen.

A larger storm started near Sturgis and ended southwest of Pierre. The Pierre area picked up around a third of an inch, with lower numbers toward Mitchell and Huron.

The rain trends are changing the math toward a wetter pattern in central and western SD. Meanwhile, it’s a mixed bag of stories in the east, with individual t-storm clusters dictating the trends right now.

Another round of severe weather is possible later today in far southern KELOLAND. The marginal risk comes up to Sioux Falls.

Futurecast shows redeveloping rain chances in northern SD later today. We also see storms developing in the west, specifically between Winner and Pine Ridge by early evening. Any storms in that region will have the ingredients needed to produce severe weather. The rain and thunderstorm chances will migrate eastward tonight.

New thunderstorm chances tomorrow will primarily develop into Minnesota. We’ll have to wait until Friday and Saturday to see rain chances again in the Sioux Falls area. Most of the rain this week is expected to impact western SD into much of Nebraska as shown on the map animation below.

Temperatures will remain near normal the next few days in the east, with slightly below normal temperatures in the west, including Rapid City.

Here are the details of the forecast.