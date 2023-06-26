It’s a dry start to the morning in the Sioux Falls area, but expect haze once again as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves over the region once again.

Thunderstorms with some severe weather threats will continue in far southwestern SD this morning. Most areas farther east will stay dry today.

Temperatures have cooled the past 24 to 36 hours, with highs staying in the upper 70s to lower 80s yesterday for most areas.

The rain totals the past 24 hours have been light , but the storms in the southwest are already producing local totals over .50″.

The rain totals the past few days have been much higher west of Sioux Falls. The moisture will help the drought monitor, but there are still many areas in the southeast that need much more rain.

Here’s a look at the updated 30-day rain trends. We certainly have more green and blue on the maps compared to last week at this time.

The severe weather chances should stay in southwestern SD today.

That is also the case tomorrow.

Futurecast shows the chances of showers and thunderstorms moving in from Wyoming in waves in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Sioux Falls could get clipped by some of the scattered rain chances tomorrow, but the chances of storms are better in the east on Wednesday.

The rain chances will continue to build again by the middle of the week. This may offer the best chance of rain for Sioux Falls if the moisture return comes back as forecast. We will also see more rain chances by the end of the week as the cycle of scattered

Here are the details of the forecast.