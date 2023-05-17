Hazy skies are once again making an appearance in KELOLAND as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to filter into the region. Temperatures will stay mild, however.

You can see the smoke plume moving into KELOLAND from the north. This will likely continue to affect the weather and sky conditions the next few days.

On radar, some morning showers and thundershowers have developed in Montana along and behind the next cold front that will move toward KELOLAND later today.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather in parts of western and central SD today.

Futurecast picks up on those rain chances in central and western KELOLAND starting this afternoon. The hits of rain will try to move east tonight, but will likely begin to diminish after sunset. We expect scattered rain chances around Sioux Falls tomorrow morning.

Local rain amounts around .50″ are possible with the thunderstorms tonight, but those higher numbers will only be found in scattered clusters as the storms will not be widespread.

Once the front moves to our east tomorrow and tomorrow night, cooler weather and stronger northwest winds will be found across KELOLAND on Friday. Lows by Saturday may drop into the upper 30s in a few spots East River, but we don’t expect any frost or freeze chances.

The Gulf of Mexico should open up for more moisture to flow northward toward the end of next week. This should increase rain chances toward the end of the 7-day forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.