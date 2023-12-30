SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:
USHL
Stampede 5, Roughriders 2
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Notre Dame 5, Augustana 1
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Augustana 72, Northwestern 67
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Augustana 77, Briar Cliff 68
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 64, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 46
Brookings 53, Yankton 46
Castlewood 71, Madison 39
Ipswich 58, Timber Lake 40
Pierre T F Riggs High School 78, Bismarck, N.D. 73
Potter County 58, Bridgewater-Emery 56
Rapid City Christian 78, Campbell County, Wyo. 61
Red Cloud 57, Belle Fourche 54
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Aberdeen Central 49
Chadron Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Custer 62, Chadron, Neb. 55
Mitchell Hoop City Classic=
Mitchell 44, DeLaSalle, Minn. 41
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bismarck, N.D. 49, Pierre T F Riggs High School 45
Brandon Valley 67, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 35
Mitchell 71, Campbell County, Wyo. 56
Red Cloud 55, Belle Fourche 45
Timber Lake 45, Ipswich 33
Chadron Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Chadron, Neb. 52, Custer 45