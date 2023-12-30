SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:

USHL
Stampede 5, Roughriders 2

COLLEGE HOCKEY
Notre Dame 5, Augustana 1

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Augustana 72, Northwestern 67

MEN’S BASKETBALL
Augustana 77, Briar Cliff 68

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Brandon Valley 64, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 46

Brookings 53, Yankton 46

Castlewood 71, Madison 39

Ipswich 58, Timber Lake 40

Pierre T F Riggs High School 78, Bismarck, N.D. 73

Potter County 58, Bridgewater-Emery 56

Rapid City Christian 78, Campbell County, Wyo. 61

Red Cloud 57, Belle Fourche 54

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 54, Aberdeen Central 49

Chadron Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Custer 62, Chadron, Neb. 55

Mitchell Hoop City Classic=

Mitchell 44, DeLaSalle, Minn. 41

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bismarck, N.D. 49, Pierre T F Riggs High School 45

Brandon Valley 67, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 35

Brookings 53, Yankton 46

Mitchell 71, Campbell County, Wyo. 56

Red Cloud 55, Belle Fourche 45

Timber Lake 45, Ipswich 33

Chadron Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Chadron, Neb. 52, Custer 45