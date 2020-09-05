Saturday Boredom Busters: September 5th

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Farmers Union Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. 4-H exhibits open at 8 a.m. South Dakota Timed Event Championship Rodeo is at 10 a.m. The Midway Carnival is open from 10 a.m. to midnight. A Kids’ Pedal Pull is at 11 a.m. Miss State Fair & Friends Talent Showcase is at 2:30 p.m. ATV Big Air Tour is at 7:30 p.m. in the grandstand. Fair admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-15 and free for kids 5 and under. The state fair runs through Monday.

There’s more racing action this weekend at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon. The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series is in town today and Sunday. Gates open at 4 p.m. Races start at 7:30 p.m.

Sioux Empire Mopars are hosting a Moparama All-Mopar Cruise and Tailgate Party. Participants will meet at New Oak Christian Church in Sioux Falls and leave at 4 p.m. for a cruise around the city and surrounding area. The cruise ends at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, IA with a tailgate party in the parking lot. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the tailgate party as well as door prizes.

It’s Golf Night at the Canaries baseball game against the Chicago Dogs. Fans will have chances to win free rounds of golf and a jersey raffle will benefit the One Sioux Falls Fund. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is at 6:05 p.m.

It’s the final weekend of the summer at South Dakota largest water park. Wild Water West, west of Sioux Falls, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The park’s last day is Monday.