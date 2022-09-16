SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy second round action of the Sanford International featuring professional golfers from the Champions Tour. The gates open at 8 a.m. at Minnehaha Country Club. The first group tees-off at 11:15 a.m. There will also be a BBQ Contest of Champions at 6 p.m. on the driving range which will include live music by Goodroad. There will be shutting service from The Empire Mall to the country club from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Registration for the event in Sioux Falls starts at 8:30 at the downtown Levitt at the Falls. The opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. with the walk to follow.

The Fall Parade of Homes features 45 new projects on display in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. today and Sunday. The two feature homes cost $5 to tour, all the other homes are free to see. The money raised goes to the Home Builders Care Foundation.

The Calm Waters Veteran Retreat Poker Run starts at 11 a.m. at the Red Rock Bar & Grill southeast of Sioux Falls. Sign up is $20 a rider. The poker run ends at The Wooden Nickel in Crooks, SD with live music by Tim Atwood at 7 p.m. There will also be a silent auction and a 50-50 drawing.

Remedy Brewing Company in downtown Sioux Fall is hosting Woofstock, a benefit for Dakota Dachshund Rescue. The event goes from 2-7 p.m. and includes adoptable dogs on-site. There will be a Costume Parade of Pups at 5 p.m.

Bring your favorite entree to share at the First Fruits Harvest Festival, a free community feast at the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls. The festival goes from 2 to 8 p.m. and includes live music, a clothing drive and crafts. Festival-goers are asked to make a free-will donation to the Mission.

Vendors are selling fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday through October.

Vendors are also selling fresh produce and other locally-made goods, including some do-it-yourself cookie kits, at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

It’s Halloween season at the Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Brandon, SD. The Pumpkin Patch Festival goes from noon to 9 p.m. and includes a corn maze, Halloween crafts and games, a Halloween dance party, plus a jumping pillow and mini-golf. Wear a costume, or come as you are. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children.

Kanaranzi Creek in Ellsworth, MN is hosting their Fall Festival that includes re-purposed home decor, painted furniture, industrial, rustic and one-of-a kind items for your indoor and outdoor decorating. There will be a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds to chose from. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg, SD includes a zip line course, a funny farm petting zoo, jumping pillows, a giant hay bale maze, kiddie train rides plus food and live music. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $14 for everyone taller than 35-inches.

Wind your way through the 11-acre maze in the design of prairie dogs at the Heartland Country Corn Maze east of Harrisburg, on Highway 11. Today’s hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission runs from $5 to $8. It’s free for kids 4 and under.

The Brandon Valley Hockey Association is inviting boys and girls of all ages to Try Hockey For Free. Check-in and equipment fitting at the SCHEELS IcePlex starts at 11:30 a.m. Ice time goes from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.