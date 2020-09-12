Saturday Boredom Busters: September 12th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Round two of the Sanford International gets underway at the Minnehaha Country Club. Gates open at 8 a.m. The first 1,000 spectators will receive a free Betfred sports koozie. Tickets start at $20. The competition runs from 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. The EMC Legends Series starts at 4 p.m. at the 10th tee. Free parking is available at the Sherman Park Softball Complex. Spectators can also park for free in the old Sears and Younkers lots at The Empire Mall and take a shuttle to the tournament. The shuttles run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Sidewalk Arts Festival is a fundraiser for the Washington Pavilion’s Visual Arts Center. More than 240 vendor booths are set up outside the Pavilion featuring the region’s best fine art, folk art and crafts. There will also be kids activities, live music and food vendors. There will be a special hour of shopping for high-risk attendees from 8-9 a.m. The festival opens for the rest of the public at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. All people attending are encouraged to wear masks, social distance and use hand sanitizer provided at the festival.

The Fall Parade of Home features more than 60 newly-built homes in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, Lennox, Tea and Wentworth. New this year, some builders have added a virtual tour option to their homes listing. People who show up in-person are encouraged to bring a face mask to wear inside the homes. The homes range in price from $200-thousand on up to more than $1-million. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. today and Sunday, as well as next weekend. All the homes are free to tour.