SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –You can purchase a wide-range of locally handmade items during the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show. Join KELOLAND Living hosts Mitchell Olson and Ashley Thompson for a day of shopping fun from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and under. Bring a purse for Dress for Success and get $1.00 off admission.

Spooky Seas is a Halloween celebration at the Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls. There will be festive crafts, treats and an appearance by The Little Mermaid. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is included in the price of admission.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Families can experiment with oozing pumpkins, gummy worm dissections and other fun activities during Spooky Science at the Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion. Kids will also take home a bag of Halloween treats. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for children and free for ages 2 and under.

Haunted houses opening their creaky doors to the public include the Jaycees Feargrounds Haunted House at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and Terror 29 in Brandon. Both are open from 7-11 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards and memorabilia from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The State Cheer & Dance Competition wraps up today at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. The Class AA competition begins at 11:15 a.m. The Class A competition begins at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park east of Sioux Falls is extending its hours by hosting a Moonlight Maze from 6-9 p.m. Along with the corn maze, there will also be laser tag, silent disco and a community bonfire. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children and free for ages under three.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

Purchase fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of the month.

Vendors are selling house wares, artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.