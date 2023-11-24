SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Downtown Sioux Falls is hosting winter festivities every weekend throughout December near the new 10th Street mural. The event includes photo opportunities, bumper cars on a plastic ice rink, food trucks from Black Iris Coffee and Chick-fil-A. The excitement will be happening today from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The theme for this weekend is Celebrate Downtown.

Christmas at the Capitol is back for the 2023 holiday season! The display of trees is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. everyday.

You can usher in the holiday season in Downtown Rapid City tonight on Main Street Square. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. you can experience ice skating, a tree lighting, Santa Claus’s arrival and performances. You can also shop the winter market. And after all that you can catch the Festival of Lights Parade starting at 6 p.m.

The 1880 Train in Hill City is back with a magical Christmas experience this year. From now until December 28th you can book a ride to the North Pole where Santa will be waiting to board the train. All passengers will get hot chocolate, a sugar cookie and a candy cane. Ticket prices vary based on date and time.

Art Moms & Friends are hosting a Holiday Boutique at 3101 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Local vendors will be selling unique pieces for the holidays including antiques, baked goods, jewelry, stationary, houseplants, farmhouse decor plus candles and more, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Sanford Pentagon is hosting it’s first ever Sneaker Expo block party. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. you can find sneakers, vintage items, collectibles, trading cards and more to buy sell or trade. The event is sponsored by Sioux Falls Skyforce and Preach-es.

The Midwest Supercross is today at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds. Doors open at noon with qualifiers beginning at 1:30 p.m. and races starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for ages three and up.

South Dakota Aerial and Arts is hosting a Kid’s Fun Night that will include crafts, movies and food. An expert will be on hand to teach kids. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1200 East 3rd Street. The price is $25.

Saturday, Landscape Garden Centers will help you create a holiday arrangement to bring joy to your home this season. Their Winter Container workshop is at 11 a.m. at their location on 271st Street in Sioux Falls. The cost of the class is $15 and registration closes one hour before the event.

And at 2 p.m., Landscape Garden Centers will host another workshop for creating birch centerpieces. Staff will help you create something beautiful from a birch log. The cost of this class is also $15.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include The Grinch, rated PG, Elf, rated PG and Gremlins, rated PG.

The new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium at the Washington Pavilion features Robot Explorers, Experience the Aurora, Unseen Universe, Wings Over Water and BBC Earth: Antarctica.

Movies playing at a theater near you include The Marvels, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, plus Next Goal Wins, each rated PG-13. For PG movies you can find Wish, Trolls Band Together, Elf 20th Anniversary and Journey to Bethlehem. There’s also Napoleon, Thanksgiving, Saltburn and Killers of the Flower Moon, each rated R.