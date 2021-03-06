Saturday Boredom Busters: March 6th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the final weekend of the season at Great Bear Ski Valley. Great Bear is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for skiing and snowboarding. The tubing hill is closed. Great Bear’s season closes out Sunday with SnirtFest.

Terry Peak, South Dakota’s largest ski & snowboard resort, is entering the spring ski season with still plenty of snow on the slopes in the northern Black Hills. Terry Peak is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 40th annual Sioux Falls Toy Show features antiques and collectibles, trains, dolls, games and more on display and for sale at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. Today’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5, free for kids 12 and under.

Young musicians take center stage at the Washington Pavilion. The Harrisburg Band Booster Showcase is at 1 p.m. in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall. The concert features 6th through 12th grade band students from the Harrisburg School District.

While you’re at the Pavilion, check out the 2-story Prehistoric Adventure Climber plus the “Grow It” interactive weather and agriculture exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents The Odd Couple, Female Version. The performance is at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

More than 80 exhibitors from throughout the Midwest are selling antiques, collectibles and crafts at Benson’s Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $2.50, free for kids 12 and under.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and sweet treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.