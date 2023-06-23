SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Emily’s Hope Poker Run is a 100-mile ride to benefit the non-profit that helps families dealing with addiction. Registration costs $25 and goes from 10:30 a.m. to noon at J & L Harley-Davidson in Sioux Falls. The ride ends at the Blue Rock Bar & Grill where participants will draw poker hands. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.

Zippity Zoo Day at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls includes animal encounters, inflatables, a bubble party, watermelon breaks for the animals plus a morning concert by children’s entertainer Phil Baker. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Falls Art Market at BronzeAge Art Casting in Sioux Falls includes local pottery, paintings, jewelry plus wood, metal and glassworks on display and for sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free. There will also be a free salsa dance lesson at 10:15 a.m.

Next door, you can purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are also selling everything from housewares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy a morning of Free Fishing from 9 -11 a.m. at Family Park in Sioux Falls. No registration is required and all equipment will be provided.

Learn the basics of archery during Super Summer Saturday at The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. The free lessons are 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. All equipment will be provided.

The 605 Summer Classic features live music, beer tasting and food trucks at the 8th and Railroad Center in Sioux Falls. The hours are noon to 4 p.m. An after-party will take place at Monk’s Ale House.

Legendary country group, Alabama takes the stage at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation concert to benefit Feeding South Dakota. Special guest Drew Green opens the show at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $60.50.



La Santa Cecelia is the featured performer at the Levitt at the Falls free outdoor concert in Sioux Falls. The music starts at 7 p.m.

Summer festivals in KELOLAND include Quarry Days in Dell Rapids, plus AutoMania in Valley Springs.

The High Bank Nationals wrap up tonight at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4 p.m. Hot laps are at 7:30 p.m. The races start at 8 p.m.

There’s also racing at at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for students, free for ages 12 and under.