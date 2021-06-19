Saturday Boredom Busters: June 19th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Honor the day all Americans became free during a celebration in Sioux Falls today. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, will bring people together for a day of family fun at Terrace Park West. Activities start at 10 a.m. with a Freedom Walk. That’s followed by opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. The celebration goes until 4 p.m. with kids’ activities, food trucks, live music and free COVID-19 vaccinations. Admission is free.

Breakfast on the Farm brings dairy to life for June Dairy Month. Families can tour the 380 cow Royalwood Dairy near Brandon, SD and enjoy free pancakes plus Prairie Farms milk and shakes between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Get an inside look at loft living in downtown Sioux Falls. You can purchase passes for the self-guided Loft Tours at The Cascade at Falls Park from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $5 a person, free for children 12 and under. The tour goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can ride for free on the downtown trolley when you show your Loft Tour sticker.

The Mae Simpson Band is tonight’s headline act for Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. The lawn opens at 6 p.m. with the music beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Summer festivals taking place this weekend include Jamboree Days in Hartford, SD, Jesse James Days in Garretson, SD and Teapot Days in Tea, SD.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and other items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

The Safety Village of South Dakota C.R.A.S.H. Clinic provides teens with safety skills and training to prepare them for driving and vehicle ownership. The clinic goes from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Safety Village located at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The cost is $25 for ages 13-18. Lunch is included.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is A Goofy Movie, rated G. The movie begins at about 9:15 p.m. Popcorn, candy, soda and water will be available for purchase.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Admission is $13, $6 for students.