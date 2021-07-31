Saturday Boredom Busters: July 31st

FREEMAN, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman is a celebration of the official state nosh. The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the 40-acre Freeman Prairie Arboretum and includes food, beverages and entertainment for all ages. Admission is free.

An Old-Fashioned Weekend in Beresford, SD includes a craft and vendor fair, a car show and car cruise, ending with a street dance in the evening.

Saturday in the Park at Canton’s Jack Fox Park includes a parade at noon, a show & shine, and a rib cook-off. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and Sioux Falls Parks & Rec are hosting Free Family Fishing at Family Park from 9-11 a.m. They’ll supply the fishing gear and bait.

Super Saturday at The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls includes free archery target shooting. No registration is required.

Messiah New Hope Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Free Rummage from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is offering donated clothing and shoes for all ages and sizes, also toys, purses, books, hats, household items and furniture at no cost. Masks are encouraged.

More than 100 vehicles will be up for bids during the Classic Car Auction at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The doors open at 8 a.m. The auction starts at 10 a.m. Admission is $10, kids 12 and under are free.

Vendors are selling fresh produce and other items at the Falls Park Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live music will be provided by CommonGround. The farmers market is open every Saturday through October.

You can also purchase fresh locally-grown produce at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place at 515 N. Splitrock Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wireless World on West 41st Street in Sioux Falls is hosting a Backpack to School backpack giveaway. The store will be distributing backpacks filled with supplies for students in grades K-12 starting at 9 a.m. A student must be present to claim their free backpack.

Esencia Latina Band is the featured act at tonight’s Levitt at the Falls free outdoor concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The lawn opens at 6 p.m. The music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Raya & the Last Dragon, rated PG. The movie begins at 9:15 p.m. Popcorn, candy, soda and water will be available for purchase.

The Sioux Falls Storm indoor football team is hosting a Top Dog Contest during their pre-game tailgate from 3-5 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The divisions include cutest, best-dressed and ugliest dog. It costs $15 to register with all proceeds going to Big Paws Canine Foundation.

Each registration includes a ticket to tonight’s game against the Frisco Fighters. Kickoff is at 7:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Admission is $18, $10 for students.