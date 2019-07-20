Saturday Boredom Busters: July 20th

JazzFest wraps up today at Yankton Trail Park. The free music at the Main Stage starts at 3 p.m. The rest of the updated schedule can be found here.

Hills Alive is a free summer music festival this weekend in Rapid City. Christian artists will perform from noon to 10 p.m. today and Sunday at Memorial Park.

Hy-Vee Day at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls includes a catered lunch, up-close animal encounters, a stilt-walker, face paintings and mascot visits. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is a zoo admission.

While you’re at the zoo, enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. The program starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

The Empire Mall is hosting a Summer Children’s Bash at the Sanford Play Area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include a dance party, bounce house, photo booth, airbrush tattoos, a balloon artist and prizes. the first 100 children in the event will receive a swag bag full of goodies and coupons.

The Granite Threshing Bee features a weekend of antique tractors, farm equipment, gas engines, sawmill, train depot, gun shop, one-room schoolhouse and a quilt show in Granite, Iowa. Admission is free.

Members of Job’s Daughters are serving a Pancake Breakfast from 9-11 a.m. at the Masonic Center on South 1st Avenue in Sioux Falls. The cost is $5 a person or $20 per family. Proceeds will pay for travel expenses to an international convention this summer in Kansas City.

182 players from across the United States are competing in the Asfora South Dakota Open Tennis Tournament this weekend. The matches are being played on courts at McKennan Park, Lincoln High School and Minnehaha Country Club. Admission is free.

Anglers of all ages are invited for a morning of free fishing at Family Park in Sioux Falls. You can drop your line from 9 a.m. to noon. Fishing poles and bait will be provided.

Vendors are selling home-grown produce at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market is taking place at The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Danish Days in Viborg include a Main Street Parade at 10:30 a.m., a Craft & Vendor Fair at the Community Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Kids Carnival at the school gym from 1-2:30 p.m., a Poker Run at 3 p.m. and a Street Dance at 9 p.m.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Smallfoot. The movie begins at dusk. Refreshments will be sold during the movie.