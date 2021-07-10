Saturday Boredom Busters: July 10th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hot Harley Nights in Sioux Falls. Activities at J & L Harley Davidson include a live auction to benefit Make A Wish South Dakota, free demo rides, a poker run, Rhett Rotten Wall of Death, and a burn-out contest. Activities at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds include a bike showcase, a Hooligan dirt dash, plus live music by Rick Monroe and the Hitman, plus Rodney Atkins. Tickets are $20 to the concert.

Celebrate 50 years of the Brookings Summer Arts Festival. More than 200 artists from across the country are sharing their handcrafted works in Pioneer Park. The festival also includes a children’s area and entertainment in the park bandshell and side stages. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society presents Jazz Crawl, featuring musicians performing at several downtown venues this afternoon and evening. The locations include Escape 605, Severance Brewing, PAve, Ode to Food & Drinks, R Wine Bar & Kitchen, The Source Roastery, Woodgrain Brewing Company and Covert Artisan Ales & Cellars.

Chastity Brown is tonight’s featured performer at the Levitt at the Falls free outdoor concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The Levitt lawn opens at 6 p.m. The music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Dreamfest Midwest is a free music festival at the 8th and Railroad Center in downtown Sioux Falls. The music starts at 7 p.m. featuring local artists Tiffany Johnson, Nicole Thomas, Hayley Heineman, Denham and Mayday.

Engbarth Directional Drilling in Canistota, SD is hosting the 6th annual Bull Bash. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. The main event starts at 6:00 p.m. Events include bull riding and mutton busting. Admission is $15, $10 for children, free for ages 5 and under.

Paws Pet Resort in Sioux Falls is hosting a Dog Dock Diving Competition. The fun starts at 9:30 a.m. and includes diving competitions, food trucks, vendors, free nail trims, raffles and the grand opening of the resort’s new K9 warrior course.

The Sioux Falls Skatepark Association is hosting a downtown Block Party. The 300 block of E. 12th Street will be shut down for the party, with obstacles, ramps and rails for skaters to enjoy. The block party, which runs from noon to 8 p.m., will include a supply drive to support Lutheran Social Services’ Center for New Americans.

The Granite Threshing Bee, in Granite, IA includes demonstrations at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and a parade at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

Businesses in Davis, SD are hosting an Indoor & Outdoor Flea Market that includes antiques, primitives, restorables, up-cycled and re-purposed items along with home-baked breads and pies. The Flea Market is taking place on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is The War with Grandpa, rated PG. The movie begins at 9:15 p.m. Popcorn, candy, soda and water will be available for purchase.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Chicago Dogs. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is at 6:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night at the races at I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. Races start at 7 p.m. Admission is $13, $6 for students.