SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy free fishing at The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. The Dock Fishing Open House goes from 1-3 p.m. No registration or gear is required. But you’ll want to dress warm.

The Sioux Falls Area Running Club is hosting a Frosty Frolics Fun Run. Registration is at 8 a.m. at Spencer Park. Activities begin at nine.

It’s the final weekend to drop-off your Christmas tree for free in Sioux Falls. The drop-off are located at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility off North Cliff Avenue and near the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on North Lyon Boulevard. You can dispose of your real tree, wreaths and garlands for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

The Augustana University hockey team takes on Minnesota State at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:07 p.m.

It’s the last weekend to check out the holiday lights at Falls Park in Sioux Falls. Winter Wonderland is open for a final time tonight and Sunday night.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Frozen II, rated PG, Bring It On and Godzilla Minus One, both rated PG-13 and Maestro, rated R.

The Augustana University hockey team takes on Minnesota State at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:07 p.m.