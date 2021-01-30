Saturday Boredom Busters: January 30th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Ice Fish Fest at Catfish Bay in Sioux Falls offers more than $20-thousand dollars in cash and prizes, including a $5-thousand prize for biggest fish caught. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Anglers start picking their fishing holes at noon. The tournament goes from 1-4 p.m. with prizes awarded at 4:15 p.m. A one-hole ticket costs $45, a 2-hole ticket costs $60. Proceeds go to the volunteer Catfish Bay Water Ski Team and the Camp OnAqua youth camp.

More than 150 of the top professional snowmobile racers are competing in the Pro Snowcross Races in Deadwood, SD. The gates open at 8 a.m. at the Days of ’76 Rodeo Grounds. The races start at 8:25 a.m. The final race is at 8:55 p.m. All dogs are invited to race for great prizes in the K9 Keg Pull. Registration starts at 11 a.m. Races begin at 1 p.m. on Deadwood Street by Outlaw Square. Proceeds benefit Twin City Animal Shelter.

The Sioux Empire Livestock Show includes a Breeding Heifer Show starting at 10 a.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is free. The livestock show runs through Sunday.

All runs are now open at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. Crews manufactured new snow earlier in the week. Great Bear is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend of skiing and snowboarding in the Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area near Lead, SD is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Severance Brewing is hosting a fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. One-dollar from every beer sold from noon to 5 p.m. will go to the humane society. Trivia starts at 1 p.m. Severance Brewing is located at 701 N. Phillips Avenue, Suite 110.

Saturday City is a craft and vendor show featuring vintage jewelry, homemade crafts and sweet treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Hall, the former VFW building on South Minnesota Avenue. Admission is free.

This is the final weekend of the New Year, New You Bingo Challenge at the Midco Aquatic Center. Swimmers can take part in fitness activities for a chance to win Bingo prizes. The cost is an active swim pass or a daily admission.

This is the final weekend you can check out the holiday lights on display at Falls Park. Winter Wonderland runs from 5 p.m. to midnight tonight and Sunday.