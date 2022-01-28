SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Emily’s Hope Art Show & Auction is a fundraiser for the local non-profit that helps KELOLAND families dealing with addiction. The event takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion and features works by Emily Groth, who died of fentanyl poisoning in 2018, at the age of 21. The event also includes an auction of works by local and regional artists. Admission is $75, $50 for couples.

The Ice Fish Fest at Catfish Bay in Sioux Falls includes more than $20-thousand in prize money. The gates open at 10:30 a.m. The tournament goes from 1-4 p.m. All holes are pre-drilled so all you need is your fishing pole and warm clothes. No fishing license is needed. Proceeds benefit the volunteer Catfish Bay Water Ski Team and Camp OnAqua.

It’s Super Saturday Ice Fishing at The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. Everyone is invited to try their hand at ice fishing from 1-3 p.m. The Outdoor Campus staff will provide all the gear as well as bait and will have the holes drilled. The event is free and no registration is required.

The Sioux Empire Livestock Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Today’s events include a Mini Trade Show at 9 a.m., a Breeding Heifer Show at 10 a.m. and a Collegiate Livestock Judging Event at 4 p.m.

Events happening at the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo at The Monument in Rapid City include a youth beef show at 10 a.m., youth dummy roping at 4 p.m., a Lego competition at 4:30 p.m., PRCA Xtreme Bulls event at 7:30 p.m. followed by live music with the Mud Butte Band at 9:30 p.m. The Stock Show runs through February 5th.

Saturday City features crafters and vendors selling products at Liberty Hall in Sioux Falls. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The public library in Adrian, MN is hosting Screen-Free Saturdays. Children from kindergarten through 8th grade can get out of the house, play board games and make new friends from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Skiers, snowboarders and tubers can enjoy a weekend on the slopes. Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the final weekend you can vote for your favorite burger during the Downtown Burger Battle.

27 businesses in downtown Sioux Falls are competing this month. The Burger Battle ends on Monday.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Shrek, rated PG, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, rated PG-13 and the new release The Novice, rated R.