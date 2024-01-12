BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the Glenn Davis Memorial Gun Show in Brookings. More than 300 tables will be set up at the Dacotah Bank Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10.

Needful Things & Tasty Treats is hosting Vendor Fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. It’s taking place at Canton United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event includes a silent auction and pet photos. Admission is $1 or a pet food donation.

Racing enthusiasts will want to check out the Race and Hi Performance Swap Meet at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. More than 250 booths will be selling and swapping parts and other items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $8, free for children 12 and under.

The SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls is hosting public skating from 1-2:45 p.m. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under. Skate rentals are $3. Cosmic skating goes from 7-9:30 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce takes on the Austin Spurs in NBA G-League basketball action at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is at 7:05 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Omaha Lancers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Frozen II, rated PG, Selma, rated PG-13 plus The Iron Claw and Superbad, both rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include The Book of Clarence and Mean Girls, both rated PG-13 and The Beekeeper, rated R.