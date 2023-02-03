SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Winterfest of Wheels is an indoor car show that benefits Cure Kids Cancer. You can check out the unique and premium cars, trucks and motorcycles from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a ‘Ditch Your Man’ room where treats and deals are available for everyone in the family. Admission is $11. A weekend pass is $17. Children 12 and under are free.

You can join in on the discussion of issues facing the South Dakota legislature during a Legislative Coffee in Sioux Falls. Lawmakers from Districts 6, 9 and 14 will be at The Hub auditorium at Southeast Technical College starting at 10 a.m. Admission is free.

Baby Storytime at the downtown Sioux Falls public library includes songs, stories and playtime for ages 6-24 months. It takes place from 9:30 to 10 a.m. That’s followed by Family Storytime for older children from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Fairytale Afternoon includes crafts, a scavenger hunt and dancing from 2-3 p.m.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Benson’s Flea Market is the longest-running flea market in South Dakota. Vendors are selling antiques, collectibles and rummage items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $2.50, free for children 12 and under.

Full Circle Book Co-op in Sioux Falls is hosting an Acoustic Showcase featuring performances by Xavier Pastrano, David Naylor, Tony DePaolo and Brian Hoffman. The music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Great Bear Ski Valley is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Lazer Tubing and Late Night in the Terrain Park go from 9-11 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Strap on a pair of skates at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks. They’re located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks from 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $1 for children, $2 for seniors and $3 for adults.

The skating rink at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City is open from noon to 8 p.m. Mountain Time. Skate rentals are $5.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Des Moines Buccaneers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.