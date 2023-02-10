SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Bulls & Broncs is a night of bull riding and saddle broncs at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The action starts with a mini bull event starting at 5:30 p.m. The main event begins at 7:30 p.m. with music by The Barn Flies to follow. There will also be a kids boot scramble with a chance to win a pair of cowboy boots. Admission is $23, $18 for children and free for ages 5 & under.

The Ed Polzine Wild Game Feed at the Brandon VFW is a fundraiser for local children and families dealing with serious illnesses. The dinner is at 5:30 p.m. with an auction to follow at 7 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation.

The Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo at The Monument in Rapid City features more than 100 dealers and vendors showcasing their products and services through Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children, $24 for a family pass. All proceeds benefit South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures, the Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club and the Naja Shriners Transportation Fund. Kids activities include face painting, archery, an obstacle course and a paintball shooting range.

The Catholic Community Foundation For Eastern South Dakota presents The Gift of Hope Concert featuring performer Ben Fuller. The concert is at 7 p.m. in the O’Gorman High School Performing Arts Center. The concert is a fundraiser for The Lourdes Center’s Gift of Hope Fund, which supports people experiencing grief, despair, loss and abuse.

The Travis Albers Benefit is a pool tournament and silent action to help with medical expenses for Travis Albers who’s recovering from an injury. The benefit starts at 9 a.m. at the American Legion in Lennox, SD.

You can join in on the discussion of issues facing the South Dakota legislature during a Legislative Coffee in Sioux Falls. Lawmakers from Districts 10, 11 and 12 will be at The Hub auditorium at Southeast Technical College starting at 10 a.m. Admission is free.

The February Vendor Show features local crafters selling items at The Social event venue on S. Thompson Avenue in Sioux Falls. Shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Great Bear Ski Valley is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tubing hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Lazer Tubing and Late Night in the Terrain Park go from 9-11 p.m.

Enjoy a weekend on the slopes in the Northern Black Hills. Terry Peak Ski Area, near Lead, SD, is open for skiing and snowboarding from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lace-up a pair of skates at the City of Sioux Falls outdoor ice rinks. They’re located at Campus, Frank Olson, McKennan, Memorial, Sherman and Tuthill parks from 1-8 p.m. Skate rentals are $1 for children, $2 for seniors and $3 for adults.

The skating rink at Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City is open from noon to 8 p.m. Mountain Time. Skate rentals are $5.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Lincoln Stars at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

The El Riad Shrine in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting a Valentine Bash featuring music by the Johnny Holm Band. The doors open at 7 p.m. The music starts at 8:30 p.m. The cost is $20.