SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Disney on Ice presents three performances of Find Your Hero. Show times are at 11 a.m., plus 3 and 7 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Santa at the Zoo features holiday activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. The Grinch will make an appearance at the zoo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Premier Playhouse will be caroling and performing at 1 p.m. The cost is a zoo admission. It’s free for zoo members.

Bring your kids and your camera to see Santa Claus at the Washington Pavilion. Kids are also invited to write a letter to the North Pole and drop it in a mailbox in the Raven Children’s Studio from noon to 4 p.m.

Santa Claus will be greeting shoppers at Lewis Drug stores in Sioux Falls. He’ll be at the Lewis at 12th & Kiwanis at 11 p.m., then, its onto the Lewis at 41st & Marion at 3 p.m.

Winterfest in Luverne, MN includes an Arts & Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Commons and Cardinal Gym; Pictures with Santa at the Elementary multi-purpose room from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., a Nutcracker Open House at the History Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., plus a Community Christmas Cantata in the Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Rock County Food Shelf.

Fireplace Professionals in Sioux Falls is hosting a Holiday Hearth Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include Photos with Santa, Belgian Horses, holiday cookies & warm cider, plus a raffle to benefit McCrossan Boys Ranch.

The 605 Made Holiday Market is a pop-up shop inside a parking garage at Cherapa Place in downtown Sioux Falls. You can purchase locally-made, hand-crafted items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Area vendors are selling their hand-crafted gifts at the Holiday Craft & Vendor Market in Rapid Rapids, IA. The market is taking place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Forster Community Center. Admission is free. Breakfast and lunch will be available.

Wings Gymnastics Academy in Sioux Falls is hosting a Parents Night Out event called Warm up the Winter. Drop your kids off for a night of open gym, games, and pizza from 6-9 p.m. Kids will also create fleece tie blankets for Project Warm Up. The cost is $30 per child.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Chorus performs Handel’s Messiah at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The concert is at 7 p.m.

Southern Hills Church in Sioux Falls is hosting a Living Nativity from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visitors are invited to take pictures with the characters and the animals while walking a lit path and enjoy a hot beverage, as well.

‘For the Love of Art’ is an art show featuring drawings, paintings and sculptures on display and for sale at Crow Peak Brewing Company in Spearfish. The show starts at 6 p.m. and goes until closing.

The Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society is hosting an open house at their club building on the north side of the fairgrounds. The free open house runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Gateway Lounge in Sioux Falls is hosting a World Cup Watch Party to cheer the USA versus Netherlands. The doors open at 8 a.m. The match starts at 9 a.m.

Falls Park is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features thousands of festive lights shining brightly each night through January 8th. Admission is free.