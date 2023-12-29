SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The first-annual Presidents Bowl Basketball Classic wraps up today at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Games include Jefferson High School vs. Lincoln High School girls at 11 a.m. The Jefferson boys take on Lincoln at 1 p.m. That’s followed by the Roosevelt girls playing Washington at 4 p.m. The evening ends with the Roosevelt boys playing Washington at 6 p.m.

The Stampede hockey team takes on the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.

Lace up your skates for some indoor skating at the SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls. Open skating sessions take place from 1-2:45 p.m. and 7-9:30 p.m.

Also at the IcePlex, Sioux Falls Curling is hosting a Learn to Curl event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for people of all ages and abilities. The club will provide all equipment. The cost is $20.

The City of Sioux Falls’ two Christmas Tree drop-off sites are open. They’re located at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility off North Cliff Avenue and near the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on North Lyon Boulevard. You can dispose of your real tree, wreaths and garlands for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Terry Peak Ski Area is open for the holiday weekend for skiers and snowboarders in the northern Black Hills. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mountain Time.

The Olde Towne Dinner Theatre in Worthing, SD presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!). Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Calico Skies Vineyard & Winery in Inwood, IA presents An Evening of Stories with Jeff Gould. The local broadcaster and storyteller will share holiday tales from 6-8 p.m.

This is the final weekend to check out the Christmas Acres holiday display featuring an estimated 200-thousand lights in Le Mars, IA. Admission is free but visitors are asked to leave a donation for the Christian Needs Center.

Falls Park in Sioux Falls will be lit-up for the holidays through next weekend. Winter Wonderland features trees decorated with thousands of lights on display nightly through January 7th.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Lady and the Tramp, rated G, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, rated PG-13 and Sunset Boulevard, (NR).

New holiday movies playing at a theater near you include The Boys in the Boat and The Color Purple, both rated PG-13 and Ferrari, rated R.