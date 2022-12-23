SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –If the cold weather is keeping you home for the holiday, you can watch Christmas Eve church services on our KELOLAND stations. We’ll air the service from Bethany Church in Freeman, SD at 4 p.m. Central Time. The Zion Lutheran Church service in Sioux Falls will air at 7 p.m. That’s followed by a Christmas Eve service at Central Church at 8 p.m. A service at Celebrate Church will air at 7 p.m. on KELOXTRA. Our KELO viewers in Rapid City can watch Calvary Lutheran Church at 3 p.m. Mountain Time.

If you still have last-minute Christmas shopping left to do, The Empire Mall is open today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The mall is closed on Christmas Day.

Check out any number of neighborhood light displays in Sioux Falls. They include Lights on Lotta, Holidays on Holbrook, Tribbey Trail, Myers Crazy for Christmas, plus Snowflake Lane, Penguin Lane, Candy Cane Lane and Polar Bear Lane.

Falls Park is lit up for the holidays. Winter Wonderland features thousands of festive lights shining brightly each night through January 8th. Admission is free.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, rated PG, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, rated PG-13 and Babylon, rate R.

Enjoy pro football action on KELOLAND TV. CBS Sports coverage begins at 11 a.m. Central Time with The NFL Today. That’s followed by the Cincinnati Bengals at the New England Patriots at noon.