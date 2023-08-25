SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The McCrossan Xtreme Event Challenge features action-packed barrel racing, mutton-busting and bull-riding. The Challenge will take place at the Leo P. Flynn Memorial Arena at McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls. Gates open at 4 p.m., music by the Cardboard Saints begins at 4:30 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $16, $8 for youth and free for ages 3 and under. All proceeds will go to support programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch.

Fox Royale is the headline act at the Levitt at the Falls free outdoor concert in downtown Sioux Falls. The music starts at 7 p.m. with opening act, Walking Phoenix.

The Sioux Falls Summer Music Festival at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds includes concerts throughout the day, plus food, inflatables, a dunk tank and face-painting. The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $40, $10 for children, free for ages 12 and under.

That Sounds Decent features performances by the likes of Soulcrate and Mato Wayuhi, plus food trucks and a pop-up skate park. It’s taking place at the 8th & Railroad Center in Sioux Falls from 3-11 p.m. Admission is free.

Rock for Hunger is a fundraiser for the Harrisburg Area Food Pantry. Doors open at the Phoenix Lounge at 7 p.m. The music starts at 8 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Hartford Area Fire & Rescue is hosting Public Safety Day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hartford Fire Station. The event includes safety and prevention exhibits, junior firefighter obstacle course, a bike rodeo and a bike helmet giveaway. Admission is free.

Walk to Remember is an event honoring families who have lost children. It’s taking place at the Granite Springs Event Center in Alexandria, SD from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will including a walking path with memorial signs posted along the way.

The Corn Palace Festival in Mitchell, SD includes a Phil Baker kids show at 10 a.m., vendor booths open at 11 a.m., a kids pedal pull at 1 p.m., Bingo in the armory through the afternoon and Broadway’s Rock of Ages concert at 7:30 p.m.

The Steam Threshing Bee at Historic Prairie Village in Madison, SD includes steam & horse threshing, sawmill & equipment demonstrations, a parade, antique cars, train & carousel rides, a flea market and food. The hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $18.

BronzeAge Art Casting, in Sioux Falls is hosting a Falls Art Market. Market-goers can check out a variety of local pottery, paintings, jewelry, wood, metal, glass and fiber arts from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Purchase your weekly supply of fresh flowers, vegetables, meat and baked goods at the Falls Park Farmers Market in Sioux Falls. It’s open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October.

Vendors are selling everything from house wares to artwork and other locally-made products at the Brandon Farmers Market. It’s taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 915 N. Splitrock Boulevard.

The Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City features produce and hand-crafted items for sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Time at Market Park.

The Central States Fair in Rapid City includes a special rodeo at 11 a.m. MT, carnival rides on the midway open at noon, and a concert by Neal McCoy and Sawyer Brown takes place at 7 p.m.

The Veterans Community Project Poker Run is a fundraiser for the tiny homes community for veterans in Sioux Falls. Registration takes place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at J & L Harley-Davidson. Last stop is the Red Rock Bar for food, live music and raffle drawings.

The two City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools that are still open for the weekend are the Laurel Oak and Drake Springs Family Aquatic Centers. The hours are 1-8 p.m.

Cool-off on the water slide, the wave pool and lazy river at Wild Water West, west of Sioux Falls. Today’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Heartland County Corn Maze, east of Harrisburg on Highway 11, features an 11-acre maze in the design of zebras. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children, free for ages 4 and under.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lincoln Saltdogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 5:35 p.m.

I-90 Speedway in Hartford, SD features sprint cars, late-model street stocks, modified and hobby stock racing. Gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with the races starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for students, free for ages 12 and under.