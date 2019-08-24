Saturday Boredom Busters: August 24th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo & Northern Bull Riding Tour will benefit at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch. The rodeo, featuring barrel racing, mutton bustin’ and bull riding gets underway at 5:30 p.m. at the Leo P. Flynn Memorial Arena. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for kids.

Taste of Goodness is a beer, wine, coffee and food-tasting event to benefit the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. Taste of Goodness goes from 5-9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Avera Tech Building located at 212 E. 11st Street in Sioux Falls. Admission is $39. You must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Several area high school bands are performing in the Roosevelt Marching Band Clinic Preview Show. The music starts at 6 p.m. at Howard Wood Field. Admission is $5, free for kids 5 and under.

Bark in the Park is a 2K walk and 5K run to benefit the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at Pasley Park. The walk and run begin at 10 a.m.

The Step Big Walk for Parkinsons is a benefit for the South Dakota Parkinson’s Foundation. Registration is at 8 a.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium. The walk begins at 9 a.m.

Highest Health Chiropractic in Sioux Falls is hosting a Back To School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. Activities include games, prizes, food, music and a petting zoo. The bash is taking place in the parking lot at 57th and Louise.

Hartford Area Fire & Rescue is hosting a Community Day that includes water spray hoses, truck rides and blood pressure checks. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hartford Fire Station located at 305 W. South Street. There will also be food, plus child safety seat checks and child ID fingerprinting.

The Falls Art Market is an outdoor marketplace featuring locally-created pottery, paintings, jewelry, wood, sculptures and textiles for sale. The Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at BronzeAge Art Casting located at 1110 North Weber Avenue.

Down the street from the art market, vendors are selling home-grown produce at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market is taking place at The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anglers of all ages are invited to Family Park in Sioux Falls for free fishing starting at 9 a.m. Everything is furnished, including poles, bait and tackle.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is A Dog’s Way Home. The movie begins at dusk.