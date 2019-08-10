Saturday Boredom Busters: August 10th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The 2019 Sioux Empire Fair wraps up today with PRCA Rodeo. The action gets out of the chute at 1:30 and 7 p.m. in the grandstand at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Rodeo is free with a fair admission, which costs $10 for adults, $5 for children.

The final Levitt at the Falls concert of the summer features Kory & The Fireflies. The free concert gets underway at 7 p.m. at the Levitt Shell in downtown Sioux Falls.

Artisans for Animals is a vendor fair at Lewis Drug where you can buy artworks and crafts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is a donation of cash, pet food, or toys with all proceeds benefiting the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

The Baltic American Legion is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the American Legion with an all-ages Street Dance. The group Driven will perform at 9 p.m. at the Legion hall located at 210 St. Olaf Avenue. Food will be available for purchase at the Someday Café.

Looney Days in Colman, S.D. include a Main Street parade at 10 a.m., a pork loin feed at the fire hall at 11 a.m. along with a show & shine car show north of the Community Center, also at 11 a.m., bean bag tournaments starting at 1 p.m., raffle drawings at 2 p.m., plus live music at Greg’s Place starting at 9 p.m.

The Freeman Fire Department is hosting a Firehouse Rib Cook-Off at the Freeman City Park. Activities include a car show & shine at noon, a bean bag tourney at 1 p.m., sand volleyball at 2 p.m., a kids water fight at 3:30 p.m. Ribs will be served starting at 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the Blue Move 5K Run/Walk will help fund colonoscopies for under-served patients at Falls Community Health. Registration starts at 7 a.m. at Riverdale Park in Sioux Falls. The race starts at 8:30 a.m.

Following the race, try other activities to promote a healthy lifestyle during Move Well, Sioux Falls from 9 a.m. to noon, also at Riverdale Park. Free activities include aerobics, yoga, basketball and pickleball.

The Co-op Color Run/Walk at McHardy Park in Brandon is a fundraiser for the South Dakota Rural Electric Line Patrol Charity. Registration is a 7:15 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m. There will be prizes for best costume and teams that raise the most money. A pancake breakfast will follow at at the Sioux Valley Energy service center.

White Wall Sessions presents Rochelle Feldkamp in concert at the Last Stop CD Shop studio on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The performance is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5. Be sure to watch an earlier recording of White Wall Sessions on KELOLAND TV beginning at 10:30 p.m.

Anglers of all ages are invited to Family Park in Sioux Falls for free fishing starting at 9 a.m. Everything is furnished, including poles, bait and tackle.

Vendors are selling home-grown produce at the Falls Park Farmers Market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.

The Brandon Farmers Market is taking place at The Gypsy Trading Company. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy story time and an animal encounter during the Bookworms Reading Program at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. The program starts at 1 p.m. in the KELOLAND Education Center.

Good Earth State Park at Blood Run, southeast of Sioux Falls, is hosting a Perseid Meteor Shower Party from 10-11 p.m. There will be tours of the night sky, a guided hike and you can peer into the park telescope. Be sure to wear bug spray. A park entrance license is required.

Tonight’s free Moonlight Movie at Fawick Park in downtown Sioux Falls is Ralph Breaks the Internet. The movie begins at dusk. Refreshments will be sold during the movie.