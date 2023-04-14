VERMILLION, SD (KELO) — Native American students at the University of South Dakota are hosting the school’s 49th annual Wacipi. It’s taking place at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on the Vermillion campus. Doors open at 10 a.m. The grand entries are at 1 & 7 p.m.

Josiah’s Coffeehouse & Cafe in downtown Sioux Falls is hosting Beans & Barks, a benefit for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Enjoy freshly-ground coffee beans as volunteers collect Purina pet food donations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be prizes and giveaways.

Paws to Celebrate is a silent and live auction to raise funds for the care of homeless and neglected pets sheltered at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. The event is taking place from 5-9 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and will include samplings of appetizers and desserts. The cost is $75.

Support student mental health programs at Augustana University by taking part in the Run for Our Lives 5K Fun Run & Walk. Registration gets underway at 9:30 a.m. at Cherry Rock Park in Sioux Falls. The run begins at 11 a.m.

Great Shots in Sioux Falls is hosting a Meet & Greet with members of the SDSU national championship football team. You can take pictures with the players and coaches, plus get their autographs from 1-3 p.m. There will also be food and drink specials pus raffle prizes. Admission is free.

The Soux Falls Savoy Theater present their debut production, The Pirates of Penzance. The performance is at 2 p.m. at Patrick Henry Middle School. Tickets are $15.

The Sioux Falls Sports Card Show is taking place at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. You can buy, sell or trade cards from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theater in downtown Sioux Falls include Zootopia, rated PG, plus Raising Arizona and Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, both rated PG-13.

Films playing at the Wells Fargo CineDome at the Washington Pavilion include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, and BBC Earth: Antarctica.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Paint, rated PG-13 plus Air, Nefarious, Mafia Mamma and Beautiful Disaster, all rate R.

The Sioux Falls Stampede hockey team takes on the Omaha Lancers at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The puck drops at 6:05 p.m.