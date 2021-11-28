Santa and his reindeer visit Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Santa and his reindeer were at various Lewis Drug locations in the area this weekend. Their last scheduled stop was at the 41st Street location in Sioux Falls. Kids got to see Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and the sleigh before heading inside to see the big man in the red suit.

“One of the reindeer acted like our cat, he wanted the water to move,” Amelia Rounds said.

“What I like about the reindeer is their horns and they help bring Santa to our house so he can give us presents,” Evelyn Rounds said.

This was the only weekend the reindeer will be at Lewis Drug, but Santa will still make appearances ahead of December 25th.