SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve stopped at any big retailers lately, you’ve probably heard that familiar ring.

The Salvation Army of Sioux Falls is trying to fill its red kettles to meet its fundraising goal.

Ringing a bell and wishing strangers well is something Davin Lamberson is happy to be doing.

There was a time when the bell ringer needed the Salvation Army’s help to get Christmas presents for his kids.

“I was working two jobs. I was paying bills. I just didn’t have the funds and it was a burden. It was very sad. My kids would say, ‘Daddy, are we going to have a Christmas,’ and I didn’t know what to say,” Lamberson said.

This year’s red kettle goal for Sioux Falls is $300,000.

Donations have almost hit the halfway mark.

The money stays local and helps people in a variety of ways.

“Rental assistance, housing assistance, utility assistance. We have a coat giveaway. In the winter time we provide coats, hats, and gloves for people,” Cook said.

On Saturday your donations will go even farther. If you donate a $20, it will be turned into $100 thanks to local businesses and donors.

Lamberson and his wife are living in a car, and receiving help from the Salvation Army.

He knows with each ring of the bell, he’s making a difference for others.

“It’s just joy to know that these kids and these families such as my wife and I and all the other families in need are going to be helped,” Lamberson said.

Bell ringing will end on December 23rd.