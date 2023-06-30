SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you head to the store tomorrow, you may notice something different on your receipt. A lower sales tax takes effect on everything from groceries to clothes.

Starting July 1st, the general sales tax will decrease from 4.5% to 4.2% at shops, grocery stores and restaurants in South Dakota.

“I think it’s kind of a great thing, less tax on all us consumers out here,” said Matt Black, Sioux Falls.

Matt Black has lived in Sioux Falls for three years, and often shops downtown. He says every little bit saved is helpful.

“The way things are going with inflation and whatnot, anything anything you can do to help us keep some money in our pocket is a great thing,” Black said.

Even those who live out of state are excited to save money when shopping in South Dakota.

“I would be a fan of a lower sales tax, and in comparison, ours in Minnesota is, I think extremely high. Our local one is 7.8%. So I think that’s great,” said Jon Harvey, Worthington, Minnesota.

The reduced sales tax would save taxpayers about $104 million in the next year or 30 cents for every $100 spent.

“I think the reduction is nice, but it’s not overly substantial, either. It’s a fairly, a fairly minor deal,” said Jeremy Risty, Brandon, South Dakota.

South Dakota native Jeremy Risty says the decrease in taxes also means a decrease in funding.

“I’m not sure that the reduction would be worth what we could be missing and adding to the state of South Dakota to help the people,” Risty said.

The approved measure will trim the sales tax rate in South Dakota throughout the next four years until June 30, 2027.