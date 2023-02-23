SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest blizzard forced some businesses to close or adjust their hours.

Oh My Cupcakes was back in business Thursday after the winter blast stormed though KELOLAND Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Sioux Falls business closed both of its locations Wednesday.

Oh My Cupcakes only opened its 57th street shop on Thursday and for fewer hours.

“We have a pretty limited staff and we really did offer up whoever wanted to come in could come in and whoever couldn’t that’s okay,” Oh My Cupcakes operations manager Connor Rude said.

Barrel House and Krav’n also opened up later than usual Thursday with a smaller staff after shutting down Wednesday.

Owner Mark Fonder says closing isn’t an easy call to make.

“I have about 125 to 140 employees all the time and they live on tips and live on wages, so if we’re closed down for two days their normal 40 hour work week is less, so it is a balancing act of safety and a lot of them do want to come in and work,” Barrel House and Krav’n owner Mark Fonder said.

Despite the dilemma, safety comes out on top.

“We’re a small business so we have things we have to pay for every day too and it’s hard. Even if you’re not open you still have to pay for rent and overhead, but safety is the number one concern,” Rude said.