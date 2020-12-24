S.F. Police seek male suspect in Dec. 23 robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are searching for a male suspect in a robbery reported at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 23 at business near East 18th Street and South Cleveland Avenue.

The suspect threatened an employee with a weapon and demanded money, police said. The employee was not hurt, police said. The suspect fled to the south south.

The subject is described as a male, 6’1”, skinny build, wearing a black mask, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black coveralls or bibs, with black boots. The subject was also wearing dark gloves with another pair of gloves underneath. Those with any information regarding this crime, should call CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007 or 877-367-7007.

