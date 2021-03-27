S.D. Speaker Gosch says he will recommend that House colleagues reject ‘style and form’ veto from Noem

Monday is Veto Day and the last day of the South Dakota Legislative Session, and we now have a better idea of how it might go down thanks to a statement in a news release from Republican Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch from Glenham, S.D.

The state legislature is set to consider a “style and form” veto from Gov. Kristi Noem of House Bill 1217, which would prevent transgender girls from participating in school sports. Noem’s changes aim to drop college athletes from those potentially impacted by the bill. She also seeks to drop a requirement that a student’s biological sex is verified every school year.

In a statement, Gosch said “I will be recommending that the House of Representatives rejects Governor Noem’s proposal as unconstitutional.”

KELOLAND News is planning team coverage on Veto Day on Monday; Dan Santella will be joining Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre. You can read about the veto process in South Dakota here.