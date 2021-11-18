S.D. School for the Deaf opens new Sioux Falls location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big day for the School for the Deaf in Sioux Falls. The organization celebrated its ribbon cutting and open house today for its new location.

“You have a hearing loss of any kind, there’s support out there whether they learn ASL and communicate through sign language or through some kind of technology device. So there’s always support there,” Kim Wadsworth, Superintendent for the South Dakota School for the Deaf, said.

The South Dakota School for the Deaf was established in 1880 to serve children with hearing loss.