(Associated Press) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of kidnapping the mayor of a city, calling the abduction “a new stage of terror.”

Russian forces expanded their offensive into western Ukraine, hitting two towns. New satellite images appear to show Russian artillery firing on residential areas between Russian forces and the capital.

Meanwhile, Russia’s baseless claims that the U.S. is conducting “biological activities” in Ukraine persist. At a meeting of the U.N. Security Council, the U.S. said Russia was lying and spreading disinformation.

The war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine as others seek refuge in basements, subway stations and underground shelters.