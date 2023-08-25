SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of runners are getting ready to race in Sioux Falls this weekend.

The Sioux Falls Marathon is Sunday and features full and half marathons, a 5K, and a dual race option.

Scott Rud will run the full 26.2 mile race, marking his fifth time taking part in the Sioux Falls event.

“Over the years I’ve grown comfortable with it, but it started with just a mile and I worked my way up to 26,” Rud said.

Carter Gronseth will run a half marathon with members of the 437 project, a group of that will run across the state for suicide prevention in September.

The Sioux Falls woman has run the Sioux Falls half marathon several times before.

“Running is a way to clear my mind, obviously physical fitness, and just a way to be outside,” Gronseth said.

The event is expected to draw runners from 45 states and four other countries.

“It’s a beautiful way to showcase what our city has to offer,” Gronseth said.

“The Sioux Falls marathon seems to have been growing, so it’s nice to see all the different faces, see people do what you love to do too,” Rud said.

To see where and when the roads will be closed for the marathon, click here.

KELOLAND News also wants to let you know Carter is the daughter of KELOLAND assignment editor, Dexter Gronseth.