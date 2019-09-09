Runner completes 20th half-marathon in Sioux Falls Sunday

Hundreds of runners took off for the Sioux Falls Marathon and half marathon today.

Completing a marathon or a half-marathon is a big accomplishment. But for one person, today’s race is even more special.

KELOLAND News brought you Pat Schwebach’s story last week.

He finished his 20th half-marathon in Sioux falls today.

Schwebach started running 20 years ago when he found out he had cancer.

He’s currently in remission and finished this year’s race in just under two hours: 322nd out of 985 overall.

“It’s overwhelming. I’m just blessed beyond belief. I appreciate every day, and to get out here and run just makes it even better,” Pat Schwebach said.

A group of supporters came out to cheer Schwebach on during the half marathon.

Coming up tonight at 10, we’ll talk with friends and family about what it means to see him run this race.