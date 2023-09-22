Expect more chances of rain in the forecast as we kick off the weekend. Remember, the rain chances will come in waves, so don’t expect continuous rain the next couple of days.

You can see several widely scattered clusters of showers and thunderstorms across the plains this morning. The strongest storms will likely develop in far eastern WY and western SD the next few hours.

The rain totals the past 24 hours have been heaviest in far south-central and southeastern KELOLAND. The numbers just south of Winner were much heavier yesterday, along with some local 2 and 3″ rain totals around Tyndall and Freeman. Sioux Falls at the airport picked up .18″, but more rain fell on the south side of town.

Here’s a closer look at the rain estimates on VIPIR.

The severe weather outlook is still more active in southwest SD today.

That outlook will expand to the east tomorrow. The amount of severe weather in the afternoon will depend on how many storms will develop in the morning after 6am.

Futurecast shows several possible rounds of showers and thunderstorms in KELOLAND the next 36 hours. Most of the focus today will be in western SD. Rain that develops East River today will be more widely scattered. We still expect a better chance of storm development in southcentral SD late tonight after midnight. Showers and t-storms should move across southeastern KELOLAND tomorrow morning and some severe weather will be possible. We’ll be watching for redevelopment as well as the storm system moves through.

The broader view on Futurecast shows the system spinning over northeastern KELOLAND through early next week. We may see some linger chances of rain in parts of the east through at least Monday.

The rain totals still look good. Expect several pockets of 1-2″ of rain in addition to what has fallen to this point.

Here are the details of the forecast.