Rotary Park water rescue

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — First-responders rescued a kayaker stranded in the Big Sioux River at Rotary Park Friday night.

Sioux Falls police spotted the kayaker caught against a large tree in the middle of the river.

Members of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue were able to bring the kayaker safely to shore.

There’s no word on the extent of injuries to the kayaker.

Fire Rescue is reminding people that there is still a large amount of debris in the river from spring flooding, so it’s important to wear flotation devices when you’re near the water.

