Road closures in Sioux Falls due to storm damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Following a strong storm that included tornadoes, several streets across Sioux Falls are closed to travel.

Sioux Falls Police declared a no travel advisory just before 12:30 a.m.

Below is a list Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has shared on Twitter of closed intersections.

10th St & Indiana Ave.

33rd St & Western Ave.

39th St & Willow Ave.

9th St & Trap

9th & Summit

21st and Sycamore Ave.

9th & Menlo

Minnesota & Laquinta

26th & Phillips

12th & Fairfax

Spencer & Slaten Park Drive

36th & Lyndale

31st & Western Ave.

41st St. at Western Ave.

You will want to avoid these areas to allow crews to clean up storm damage. Also be aware of flooded streets and intersections and remember, if stop lights are out or not working properly, treat them as a 4-way stop for ALL directions.