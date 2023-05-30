DAVENPORT, IOWA — Immediate assistance is now available for residents of a Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed on Sunday. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation that makes up to $5,000 available to residents of the building which is now set to be demolished, leaving dozens of people homeless.

The exterior of the Landmark Apartments, a more than century old building, suddenly gave way and crumbled. Rescuers pulled eight people from the rubble alive. No fatalities have been reported.

Residents of the building have 45 days to take advantage of refunds offered through the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program. More information about applying for funds is available online.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation. Authorities say the building had a history of complaints but had passed recent inspections.