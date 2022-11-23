The weather today looks mild across KELOLAND as a cold front approaches the region.

Highs yesterday were sure nice. We hit 53 in Sioux Falls and likely be close to that level again today.

Futurecast today starts dry, but a few areas of light snow will move into the Black Hills region this afternoon and tonight. Most of the accumulation will stay in the northern Black Hills. Other than an increase in wind from the northwest, the travel forecast looks fine.

A storm system early next week may bring some cooler weather and a chance of snow to the northern plains, but the pattern is still organizing and we expect to have more details through the weekend.