Warmer weather is here.



Our stretch of warmer weather starts today. Highs will reach the 30s, 40s, and 50s in KELOLAND with southerly winds of 10 to 15 mph with occasional higher gusts.



We’ll keep this trend of warm and dry weather through Wednesday before a weak front brings in slightly cooler air and a SLIGHT chance for light rain/snow late Wednesday and Thanksgiving morning (possibly).

Wednesday will be out warmest day with 50s returning for many.

Most computer models continue to scale back on our light precipitation for Wednesday evening into Thanksgiving morning, but I think it does warrant at least a 20 to 30% chance. Highest chance in northeast South Dakota (from Aberdeen to Watertown).



Cooler weather will return at the end of the month and and we turn the page into December. Along with the cooler air, things may become a little more active. Stay tuned…