SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of parents are on the hunt for a new child care facility after Apple Tree announced the closing of three of its locations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For parents who don’t know what their next step is, the Helpline Center is ready to help.

The Helpline Center is seeing an increase in calls.

They’ve also seen parents doing their part to find their own day care.

However, with the limited spots available, more people may require their resources very soon.

The closing of the Apple Tree locations came as a shock to many, including staff at the Helpline Center.

“And so we just automatically thought of both sides of the impact of the news and what that means for planning and the immediate stress that was put on both sides, the provider and the parents,” says Vice President of Program Development Betsy Schuster.

The Helpline Center says that in just the last week they’ve had around 30 Apple Tree families call them, needing help finding a new day care.

“I do see there’s going to be a continuing need as those spots become less and less as other families move into those spots. And so that’s what that child care helpline is here for, is for those families,” says Schuster.

The Helpline Center has resources to help parents find the right day care for their children.

“So what we do is we provide referrals to the providers. So we’ve had over 80 providers in our community update immediately with us. So we thank them so much for that. And that helps us figure out because if you’re on the West Side, we want to provide referrals that are on the West Side, or maybe you do work on the East Side and then you’re open to referrals on the East Side,” says Schuster.

The Helpline has a staff member dedicated to getting people the child care resources they need, taking an active role in trying to solve the child care crisis.

“So we are a small piece of the entire system working together, realizing that it’s a workforce issue. It’s a it’s an education issue. It’s a very complex issue. And the Help Line Center wants to be part of the solution,” says Schuster.

Schuster says they receive hundreds of calls each year from parents needing day care resources.

If you need help, you can either call 211 or click here.